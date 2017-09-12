Sushil Kumar Modi-led ministerial panel to help GSTN resolve IT challenges

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. File photo: HT

New Delhi: A five-member ministerial panel led by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi will oversee and help GSTN, the company that processes goods and service tax (GST) returns, to resolve the IT challenges affecting tax payer compliance, a finance ministry statement said.

The statement said the panel has been set up as decided by the GST Council at its meeting on Saturday. The panel was constituted after several state members in the Council reported that businesses were facing difficulties in filing returns due to glitches in the IT system.

Other members on the panel are Chhattisgarh minister for commercial taxes Amar Agarwal, Karnataka agriculture minister Krishna Byregowda, Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac and Telangana finance minister Etela Rajendar.

The government also set up a panel on exports under revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia to recommend to the GST Council a suitable strategy for helping the export sector in the post-GST scenario. This committee consists of senior officials from the finance ministry and from state governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.