Delhi HC dismisses Virbhadra Singh’s plea for quashing money laundering case

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea by Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and others seeking quashing of proceedings against him and his family by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

“We do not find any substance in the matter,” said justice R.K. Gauba.

The court’s move means that the investigation by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter can continue.

The ED had in September 2015 lodged the case against the chief minister and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of a criminal complaint filed by the CBI.

The probe agency had alleged that Singh, while serving as Union minister, had invested huge amounts in purchasing Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) policies in his and his family members’ names through LIC agent Anand Chauhan. He was arrested by the ED under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating with the investigating officer of the case.

The ED had earlier termed Singh’s plea for quashing the money laundering proceedings as premature and questioned its maintainability as the inquiry into the matter was at a preliminary stage.

CBI’s chargesheet accuses Singh of allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his income during his tenure as Union minister between 2009 and 2011. The CBI had also charged Singh with forgery and corruption.

It has also attached assets worth about Rs14 crore in the case under the PMLA.