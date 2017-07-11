Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 11 48 AM IST

SC to consider constitution bench to hear AAP govt’s plea on L-G’s powers

The Supreme Court had on 14 December last year observed that the Delhi government should have some powers, otherwise it cannot function

PTI
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is challenging the high court verdict that held the Lieutenant Governor administrative head of Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is challenging the high court verdict that held the Lieutenant Governor administrative head of Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Latest News »

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday assured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government that it would consider setting up a five-judge constitution bench to decide its batch of appeals, challenging the high court verdict holding the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) administrative head of the national capital territory.

“We will post it and consider setting up of the bench,” a bench comprising Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, when senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing the Delhi government, mentioned the matters for early adjudication.

More From Livemint »

    Subramanium said a two-judge bench had earlier referred the appeals to a constitution bench which is to be set up.

    The bench, which assured Subramanium that it would set up the bench, also said, “...this is a very difficult and complicated problem. However we will do it”.

    The Delhi government had told the apex court on 2 February that it has exclusive executive powers in relation to matters falling within the purview of the Legislative Assembly and neither the Centre nor the President or the L-G could encroach on them.

    The apex court had on 14 December last year observed that the Delhi government should have some powers, otherwise it cannot function.

    On 9 September last year, the apex court had refused to grant an interim stay on the 4 August verdict of the Delhi high court.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 11 48 AM IST
    Topics: Supreme Court AAP government Arvind Kejriwal lieutenant governor LG vs AAP

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share