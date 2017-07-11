SC extends stay on Centre’s cattle trade rules

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme court that a set of amended rules governing trade in livestock and transport of cattle were likely to be notified by the end of August.

Noting this, a bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar extended a stay on the Centre’s cattle slaughter rules to all the states in the country until amended rules were notified.

This effectively puts on hold the cattle slaughter ban across the nation, until new rules are put in place.

It was added that once the new rules were notified, sufficient time would be given by the Centre for its implementation.

The batch of petitions challenging the current cattle trade rules were accordingly disposed of.

Additional solicitor general P.S. Narasimha, appearing for the Centre, added that the ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) was seized of the issue and was working towards defining the amended rules.

“The Centre is taking a fresh look and will put in place a better regime to regulate livestock market and animal market, one that will serve the interest of all,” Rao said.

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court had earlier stayed the Centre’s new cattle trade rules for the state.

In May, the ministry of environment notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017, tightening trade in livestock and transport of cattle to ensure their welfare at animal markets and also prevent smuggling.

The rules banned trading in cattle for slaughter at animal markets. The rules included buffaloes in their definition of cattle, raising concerns that they would jeopardize the buffalo meat export business as the supply chain of spent buffaloes will be disrupted.

The central rules drew criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties, that they virtually ban sale of cattle in the country.

Kerala held a special assembly session and after a two-hour debate, passed a near-unanimous special resolution against the central rules. On 13 June, Meghalaya also passed a similar resolution criticizing the new law.

Twenty four states currently have in place either partial or full restrictions on sale, transport or slaughter of cows. The north-eastern states along with Kerala and West Bengal are exceptions but the new regulations are likely to affect these states as well.