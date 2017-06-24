Sushma Swaraj asks Indian envoy in Saudi Arabia to help nurse pushed into slavery
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has asked the Indian envoy in Saudi Arabia to help a nurse from Karnataka who has reportedly been pushed into slavery
Latest News »
- Monsoon session of Parliament from 17 July to 11 August
- CBDT notifies new scrutiny notices with e-facility for taxpayers
- Over 141 feared buried in China landslide, 3 rescued
- DU announces first cut-off list, SGTB Khalsa College registers highest
- Johnny Depp apologised for ‘poor taste’ Donald Trump assassination joke
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday asked the Indian envoy in Saudi Arabia to help a nurse from Karnataka who has reportedly been pushed into slavery in the Gulf country.
“Javed : Pls help rescue this lady. @IndianEmbRiyadh,” Swaraj tweeted, asking India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Javed to help Jacintha Mendonca, the Indian nurse.
As per media reports, a kafil (sponsor) in Saudi Arabia has demanded 24,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs4,12,660) to free her. Replying to a separate query on twitter, Swaraj said every PIO (person of Indian-origin) cards has to be converted to OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards, saying it is mandatory. She also directed the passport division of the external affairs ministry to resolve difficulties being faced by a person with disability.
Her response came after one Luv Kher requested to renew a passport of his disabled son. “@SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia Kindly approve passport renewal of my divyang son (J9503328), can’t visit biometrics. Appl. pending @ RPO GZB Thanks (sic),” Kher said.
Responding to the issue Swaraj tweeted, “I have asked @CPVIndia to resolve this”.