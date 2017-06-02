Donald Trump withdraws US from Paris climate deal

US President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the United States in withdrawing from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement to fight climate change, spurning pleas from US allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

“We’re getting out (of the Paris climate deal),” Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris Agreement’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens.

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the US will withdraw from the Paris climate deal,” Trump said, but he added that the US would begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Agreement or “a new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

The US president also said he was willing to sit down with democrats to try to find something better than the Paris Agreement.

With Trump’s action, the US will walk away from nearly every nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century. A US withdrawal will align the country with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the Paris climate deal.

The US was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord in Paris in December 2015, a deal that former president Barack Obama was instrumental in brokering.

Reuters contributed to this story.