IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Siddipet in Telangana, woman pilot safe
An IAF Kiran aircraft crashs near Siddipet in Telangana, woman pilot ejects safely. It is the second such incident in less than two months
Hyderabad: An IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed near Siddipet in Telangana on Friday, but the woman rookie pilot ejected safely, the second such incident in less than two months.
“Today at about 1400 hours one IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed around 50km from the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad. The trainee pilot, a woman, ejected safely,” a defence release said in Hyderabad.
Medical aid was provided to the trainee pilot after the crash at Duddeda village in Siddipet district, police said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the crash, the release added.
Last September, a Kiran aircraft of the IAF crashed near here and the pilot had ejected safely.
First Published: Sat, Nov 25 2017. 10 48 AM IST
