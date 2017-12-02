 Cyclone Ockhi batters Lakshwadeep coast killing 14, many missing - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Dec 02 2017. 12 39 PM IST

Cyclone Ockhi batters Lakshwadeep coast killing 14, many missing

Indian Meteorological Department says Cyclone Ockhi is expected to travel north towards Mumbai, Gujarat in the next 48 hours, though it is likely to lose intensity
D JoseSuvashree Dey Choudhury
Cyclone Ockhi barrelled into the Lakshwadeep today after drenching Kerala, Tamil Nadu, claiming so far around 14 lives with many fishermen still feared trapped at sea. Photo: PTI

Kerala/Mumbai: Cyclone Ockhi barrelled into the Lakshwadeep islands on Saturday after drenching the neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, claiming so far around 14 lives with many fishermen still feared trapped at sea.

Authorities including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Coast Guard and Navy have rescued about 223 fishermen and evacuated thousands of people from cyclone hit areas, officials said, as they continued their operations on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, assuring him of support operations including necessary funds, according to local media.

Also Read | Cyclone Ockhi: Water panel warns of rivers rising in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Ockhi is expected to travel north towards Mumbai and Gujarat in the next 48 hours, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director S. Sudevan in Trivandrum, though it is likely to lose intensity.

“The intensity of the wind may come down and the cyclone could change into depression,” Sudevan said adding fishermen have been warned not go to the sea for the next few days as waves are likely to be 3-5 metres (12-15 feet) high. Reuters

First Published: Sat, Dec 02 2017. 12 37 PM IST
