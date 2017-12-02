Cyclone Ockhi batters Lakshwadeep coast killing 14, many missing
Kerala/Mumbai: Cyclone Ockhi barrelled into the Lakshwadeep islands on Saturday after drenching the neighbouring states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, claiming so far around 14 lives with many fishermen still feared trapped at sea.
Authorities including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Coast Guard and Navy have rescued about 223 fishermen and evacuated thousands of people from cyclone hit areas, officials said, as they continued their operations on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, assuring him of support operations including necessary funds, according to local media.
Also Read | Cyclone Ockhi: Water panel warns of rivers rising in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Ockhi is expected to travel north towards Mumbai and Gujarat in the next 48 hours, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director S. Sudevan in Trivandrum, though it is likely to lose intensity.
“The intensity of the wind may come down and the cyclone could change into depression,” Sudevan said adding fishermen have been warned not go to the sea for the next few days as waves are likely to be 3-5 metres (12-15 feet) high. Reuters
Latest News »
- BJP will lose in 2019 Lok Sabha polls if ballot papers used, says Mayawati
- Railway hotel scam: Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi appears before ED in Patna
- Mehbooba Mufti elected PDP president for 6th consecutive term
- Bali volcanic ash: More flights cancelled on forecast of deteriorating conditions
- US Senate passes tax-cut bill in milestone move toward overhaul
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bank recapitalisation can help revive stressed power plants, but who’d want them?
The impact of postponing ‘Padmavati’s’ release on multiplexes
No room for fiscal boost for rest of the year
Indian economy no longer dependent on the oxygen of govt support
Average PMI for September quarter lower than that for Q1