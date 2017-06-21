Amit Shah shed body weight by doing yoga, gained political weight, says Ramdev

Ahmedabad: “Amit Shah has shed his body weight by doing yoga, but has increased his political weight substantially, giving tension to many. ” The politically-fraught comment on BJP national president Amit Shah came from yoga guru Ramdev on the International Day of Yoga, which saw nearly three lakh people turning up to stretch, turn and twist their bodies.

Shah, along with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, was among the leaders who turned up at the GMDC ground here on the occasion.

“Amit bhai has lost significant weight in recent times. However, on the other side, his political weight has increased substantially. This must have given tension to many. I request them to do yoga to ease their stress,” said Ramdev during a breather between two asanas.

Ramdev said the turnout here is all set to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records, whose officials were also present at the event to tabulate the number of participants.