Narendra Modi hosts farewell for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee
On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a memento to outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted a farewell in New Delhi for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee. The function at Hyderabad House was also attended by President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Hamid Ansari.
On the occasion, the prime minister presented a memento to the outgoing president, the PMO said. Mukherjee also signed the visitors’ book.
First Published: Sat, Jul 22 2017. 11 24 PM IST
