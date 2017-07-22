Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Jul 22 2017. 11 27 PM IST

Narendra Modi hosts farewell for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a memento to outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee

PTI
President Pranab Mukherjee signs the visitors book at Hyderabad House on the occasion of the farewell hosted for him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and vice president Hamid Ansari look on, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI
President Pranab Mukherjee signs the visitors book at Hyderabad House on the occasion of the farewell hosted for him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and vice president Hamid Ansari look on, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted a farewell in New Delhi for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee. The function at Hyderabad House was also attended by President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Hamid Ansari.

On the occasion, the prime minister presented a memento to the outgoing president, the PMO said. Mukherjee also signed the visitors’ book.

More From Livemint »

    First Published: Sat, Jul 22 2017. 11 24 PM IST
    Topics: Narendra Modi Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee farewell Hyderabad House Ram Nath Kovind

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share