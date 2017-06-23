Cabinet clears amendment to bilateral social security deal with the Netherlands

New Delhi: The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cleared an amendment to the bilateral social security agreement with the Netherlands, aimed at promoting investment flows between the two countries and at improving the competitiveness of the companies from both the nations, said an official statement.

India and Australia are all set to promote collaboration and international engagement between their respective textile and fashion sectors. The cabinet cleared a deal proposed by Australia to nurture skills and to promote economic opportunities in both the countries.

India is also looking at promoting traditional medicine and homeopathy. An agreement will be signed between the ministry of AYUSH and the ministry of health, nutrition and indigenous medicine of Sri Lankan government which “will be of immense importance to both countries considering the shared cultural heritage,” said an official statement.