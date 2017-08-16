US wants India, China to have direct dialogue on their issues

The Sikkim standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area. Photo: AFP

Washington: The US on Wednesday said it wants India and China to sit down and have a direct dialogue to resolve their issues.

The US’ remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh. The latest skirmish comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

The standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.

“We are encouraging both parties to sit down and have a direct dialogue,” state department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference. Nauert was responding to questions on the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh and continued standoff in Doklam area.