Last Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 11 10 AM IST

US wants India, China to have direct dialogue on their issues

The US’s remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh
PTI
The Sikkim standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area. Photo: AFP
The Sikkim standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area. Photo: AFP

Washington: The US on Wednesday said it wants India and China to sit down and have a direct dialogue to resolve their issues.

The US’ remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh. The latest skirmish comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

The standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.

“We are encouraging both parties to sit down and have a direct dialogue,” state department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference. Nauert was responding to questions on the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh and continued standoff in Doklam area.

First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 11 10 AM IST
Topics: Sikkim standoff India China US Doklam

