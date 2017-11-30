HTLS 2017: Arun Jaitley says budget to focus on infrastructure, rural sector

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the GST Council could consider merging the current slabs of 12% and 18% into one rate. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Spending on infrastructure and rural sector will be the focus areas of the government in the upcoming budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, while ruling out privatisation of state-run banks.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017, Jaitley said there have been tectonic changes in the economy in the past one year.

“The government will concentrate on additional spending in the areas of infrastructure and rural India,” he said.

Jaitley will present the Union budget on 1 February, which will be the last full budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government ahead of the general elections in 2019.

On a question of privatisation of state run banks, the finance minister said that such a move needs political acceptability.

“I am pragmatic to realize that political opinion is not ready to take that decision,” he said.

On the recommendations of the N.K. Singh committee on creating a fiscal council, Jaitley said this needs to be further debated as to whether more power should be vested in non-elected institutions.

Jaitley also hinted that tax rates under the goods and services tax (GST) could be rationalized to three slabs as revenues under the new tax regime stabilize.

Jaitley said the GST Council could consider merging the current slabs of 12% and 18% into one rate and reducing the number of items that are taxed at the highest slab of 28%.

“We started the rationalization (of GST rates) ahead of schedule. Future rationalization will depend on how the revenue moves. We have thinned down 28%. Going ahead, we will rationalize it further to probably tax only luxury items at 28%,” Jaitley said.

“Do you have scope of merging 12% and 18% and come at an interim rate? You have 5%, then this ‘X’ rate after merging 12% and 18% and then the very thin slab of 28%. Eventually that will be the direction,” Jaitley said, adding the speed of this rationalization will depend on how revenues stabilize.

Earlier this month, the GST Council brought down the number of items that are taxed at the 28% slab to 50 from 227.

At present, GST has five tax slabs—0%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Besides, cess is levied on some sin and luxury goods over and above the tax rate of 28%.