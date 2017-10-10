BJP’s Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath take the fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi on Monday. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Ahead of the likely anointment of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked why he and the Gandhi family had failed to work for the development of Amethi.

In a high profile public meeting in Amethi on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah said, “I want to ask the Congress leader that you ask about the three years of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Amethi question the three generations of the Gandhi family. The people of Gujarat know the development work in Gujarat, you should look at Amethi and the lack of development. There are two types of development models in the country: the first development model is of Gandhi-Nehru family and second is the Modi model of development,” said Shah at a public meeting in Amethi on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister Smriti Irani were also present at the meeting.

Shah further said the newly elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was working for the development of Uttar Pradesh and has taken some important steps by announcing farm loan waivers for th agricultura workers and stepped up construction of houses for the poor.

“There is Yogi Adityanath in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The duo will work for the development of Uttar Pradesh. Both these leaders are working together to ensure that Uttar Pradesh becomes a developed state,” said Shah.

The BJP president also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre was instrumental in providing bank accounts to the poor, access to toilets, government provided subsidised LPG cylinders, and the prime minister is also working to provide electricity to every home and village in the country.

“Even after 70 years (of Independence), if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to do development work in the country, then Rahul Gandhi should explain why Modi has to do this work even though the family members of Rahul Gandhi were in power for long.”