News in Numbers: 6 high courts functioning without chief justices

74%

What is it? The percentage equity stake in generics drug maker Gland Pharma which the Chinese firm, Fosun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd wants to acquire for $1.1 billion.

Why is it important? The equity stake is revised downwards from 86% proposed initially, after reported delay in clearing the deal by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. As per the current regulations, foreign direct investment up to 74% in pharma companies comes under automatic route and doesn’t require government approval.

Tell me more: The initial offer from Fosun group was to acquire 86% equity stake in Gland Pharma for $1.3 billion—the largest acquisition by a Chinese firm, if the deal came through.

16,651

What is it? The number of deaths of neonatal and paediatric patients in state-run hospitals in Odisha between 2013 and 2016.

Why is it important? Despite the state having the highest neonatal mortality rate (37 per 1,000 live births) in India, none of the government hospitals have studied the causes of death. Further, a committee set up by the health department, supposed to meet once a month to review causes of death, hasn’t met once between 2013 and 2016, the period of audit undertaken by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Tell me more: Uttar Pradesh, which was in the news for infant deaths due to lack of oxygen in a government hospital in Gorakhpur, has neonatal mortality rate (31) lower than Odisha.

6

What is it? The number of high courts functioning without regular chief justices.

Why is it important? With four chief justices retiring by December 2017, the number of high courts without regular chief justices would increase to 10 out of 24 high courts. This will have impact on disposal of cases, with more than 20% of cases pending for more than 10 years, according to data from the National Judicial Data Grid.

Tell me more: 28% of judges’ post are vacant in high courts as on 1 September.

Rs10,880 crore

What is it? The estimated sales by e-commerce firms this festive season, according to Redseer Consulting.

Why is it important? This would be a growth of nearly 62% over 2016’s festive sales by e-commerce firms. After Snapdeal ceased to be a serious contender, the competition would be mainly between India’s homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart and Amazon where the former is trying to widen its lead over its cash-rich rival while the latter is trying to leapfrog the domestic firm to gain the number one slot. Interestingly, Amazon announced that its flagship annual sale would be between 21 and 24 September, which would coincide with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales from 20 to 24 September.

Tell me more: In 2016, about 6.6% of total e-commerce gross sales were generated in just five days in October, which indicates that these companies are heavily dependent on festive season sales that might make it difficult for them to break-even, given the increased spending and deep discounts during the season to woo customers.

3

What is it? The number of Superseries titles Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu has won in her career so far, the latest being her win against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the Korea Open Super Series finals.

Why is it important? Sindhu has created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the Korea Open Super Series title in the women’s singles category. This comes after about three weeks when Okuhara defeated Sindhu in the World Championships final in Glasgow where the latter has reportedly termed it as “sweet revenge”. Mumbai-based Ajay Jayaram is the only other Indian to have reached the final of Korea Open in 2015 though he lost out to China’s Chen Long.

Tell me more: Sindhu will move up to the second position from the fourth in the Badminton World Federation rankings when the list gets updated on 21 September. The 22-year-old shuttler had previously achieved this level on 6 April.

