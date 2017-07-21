Pakistan SC reserves verdict in Panama case hearing against Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: The hearing of a corruption case against Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in the high-profile Panama Papers leaks case concluded on Friday in the Supreme Court, which reserved its judgment.

The three-member bench headed by justice Ejaz Afzal and comprising justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan has not given any date for the announcement of the verdict. Justice Saeed observed that the court will not deviate from any law while delivering the judgment in the case.

“We are conscious of the fundamental rights of petitioners and respondents,” he said. The opposition parties in Pakistan have taken on Sharif seeking his disqualification after the Panama Papers last year revealed that he and his family allegedly evaded tax by setting up offshore companies to purchase properties in London. PTI