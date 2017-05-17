Arun Jaitley in Jammu and Kashmir, to review security with army chief

Arun Jaitley will preside over the GST Council meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The army along with the Jammu and Kashmir’s state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation on Wednesday to flush out Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, the army said.

The operation took place a day before Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is to chair a goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting in Srinagar. Jaitley, who also handles the defence ministry, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, to take stock of the security situation in the valley as well as along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Jaitley is in Srinagar to take stock of the preparedness of the Indian Army in the wake of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan. He will be meeting with General (Bipin) Rawat to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, given the rising cases of stone-pelting and civilian unrest as well as to gauge the situation along the LoC,” said a senior government official, on condition of anonymity.

In an interview, director general of CRPF Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said Jaitley was also likely to discuss the security preparedness of the paramilitary force for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

The latest combing operation in Shopian follows the one carried out on 4 May. Security officials in Kashmir stated that the operation involving 1,000 security personnel was the result of a tip-off received regarding the presence of Hizbul militants in the area.

Security personnel closed in on the areas and began a meticulous combing operation after clearing all civilian residents, a senior security officer familiar with the development said.

The operation lasted for nearly 10 hours but security forces found nothing during the exercise.

“It was launched in Heff and Shermal areas of Shopian district since Wednesday. Scores of people started raising pro-freedom slogans and threw rocks to disrupt the operations. The forces retaliated by lobbing tear gas shells,” said a senior CRPF official, requesting anonymity.

Defence experts said that this was just the beginning of many such combing exercises.

“It was stopped 15 years back but now the army has resumed it. It is an important muscle-flexing exercise because it is a very effective way of flushing out militants from an area,” said defence analyst Gaurav Arya.