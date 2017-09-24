Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sun, Sep 24 2017. 04 32 PM IST

5.9 magnitude quake strikes off Mexican west coast

The epicenter of the earthquake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Mexico’s Chiapas state
Reuters
Rescue team searches for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Rescue team searches for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.

Mexico’s capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.

First Published: Sun, Sep 24 2017. 04 30 PM IST
Topics: Mexico earthquake Mexican west coast death toll natural disaster volcano ash

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share