5.9 magnitude quake strikes off Mexican west coast
The epicenter of the earthquake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Mexico’s Chiapas state
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The epicenter of the quake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.
Mexico’s capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.
First Published: Sun, Sep 24 2017. 04 30 PM IST
