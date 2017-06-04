Iran says Donald Trump’s climate pact withdrawal will isolate US

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the US would withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. Photo: Reuters

Tehran: Iran on Sunday joined the international chorus of criticism against President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying it would further isolate the United States.

“The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris accord indicates the government’s lack of responsibility regarding the global community and it will increasingly isolate them,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, according to the IRNA news agency.

Trump announced on Thursday that the US would withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only non-signatories to the agreement.

Also Read: Paris deal: Game theory and Donald Trump’s climate negotiation

“Non-compliance with commitments in the Paris accord by a government which is the second-largest producer of greenhouse gases and is one of the most polluting countries, is unacceptable,” said Ghasemi.

Iran faces particular challenges from climate change, having suffered years of worsening drought and dust storms, compounded by poor water resource management.

“The global community must compel the new US administration to implement its international commitments precisely and completely. It is imperative to avoid undermining global agreements such as the Paris agreement, which is a global symbol of joint cooperation and has strengthened multilateralism,” Ghasemi said.

Iran is concerned that Trump may also make good on his threat to pull out of the nuclear deal signed with the US and five other world powers in 2015 that lifted sanctions in exchange for curbs to Tehran’s atomic programme.