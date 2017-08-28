Andhra bypoll result: TDP wins Nandyal Assembly by-election by huge margin

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. The by-election was held on 23 August following the death of TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March. Photo: HT

Amaravati: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh on Monday won the Nandyal Assembly by-election by a huge margin of 27,466 votes.

TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, a novice in electoral politics, defeated his YSR Congress rival and former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy.

While the TDP candidate got 97,076 votes, his rival polled 69,610.

The by-election was held on 23 August following the death of TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March.