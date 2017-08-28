Andhra bypoll result: TDP wins Nandyal Assembly by-election by huge margin
TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy defeated his YSR Congress rival and former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy in Nandyal Assembly by-election
Amaravati: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh on Monday won the Nandyal Assembly by-election by a huge margin of 27,466 votes.
TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, a novice in electoral politics, defeated his YSR Congress rival and former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy.
While the TDP candidate got 97,076 votes, his rival polled 69,610.
The by-election was held on 23 August following the death of TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March.
First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 04 15 PM IST
Latest News »
- Is GM cotton a success in India or not?
- Panaji bypoll: Meet Girish Chodankar, who gave Manohar Parrikar a good fight
- EPFO to trim investments in AAA-bonds, may pump Rs3,000 crore into AA+bonds
- Nestle India hit 10-month high as company eyes volume-led double digit growth
- New dinosaur species roosted like modern birds, say scientists
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share