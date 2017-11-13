 Arun Jaitley rules out single GST rate, says rationalisation possible - Livemint
New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday ruled out the possibility of a single GST rate but said there was scope for rationalisation of tax rates under the new indirect tax regime.

“Those seeking a single GST rate have no understanding of tariff structure,” said Jaitley in New Delhi on Monday, adding that its “juvenile politics” to link GST rate rationalisation with elections or political demand.

The finance minister, however, did not rule out rationalisation of tax rates under goods and services tax. “Revenue buoyancy to decide the course of rationalisation,” said Jaitley.

