Arun Jaitley rules out single GST rate, says rationalisation possible
FM Arun Jaitley says those seeking a single GST rate have no understanding of tariff structure, and that revenue buoyancy will decide the course of rationalisation of tax rates
New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday ruled out the possibility of a single GST rate but said there was scope for rationalisation of tax rates under the new indirect tax regime.
“Those seeking a single GST rate have no understanding of tariff structure,” said Jaitley in New Delhi on Monday, adding that its “juvenile politics” to link GST rate rationalisation with elections or political demand.
The finance minister, however, did not rule out rationalisation of tax rates under goods and services tax. “Revenue buoyancy to decide the course of rationalisation,” said Jaitley.
First Published: Mon, Nov 13 2017. 08 17 PM IST
Latest News »
- Bharti Airtel unit selling $400 million Bharti Infratel stake: term sheet
- Qualcomm rejects Broadcom acquisition offer, setting up $103 billion proxy fight
- SpiceJet posts highest Q2 profit since it started operations
- Tata Chemicals Q2 net profit up 52% at Rs273 crore
- Reliance Nippon AMC Q2 net profit up 25% to Rs122 crore
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sluggish economy forces L&T to dim FY18 order flow guidance
Coal India: higher wage provision, lower other income make for a dull Q2
Britannia Industries’ sales growth recovery post-GST on slow bake
Slow business recovery, new investments raise profitability challenge for Blue Star
SBI’s financials improve, but mirror weakness in economy
Share