North Korea threatens to kill South Korea’s ex-president Park Geun-Hye: report
North Korea threatened to impose the death penalty on the South Korea’s former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un
Seoul: North Korea threatened on Wednesday to “impose the death penalty” on the South’s former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un.
Park had “pushed forward” a supposed plan by Seoul’s intelligence services to eliminate the North’s leadership, Pyongyang’s security ministry and prosecutors said in a statement carried by its official Korean Central News Agency.
“We declare at home and abroad that we will impose death penalty on traitor Park Geun Hye,” it said.
First Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 07 48 PM IST
