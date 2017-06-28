Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 07 48 PM IST

North Korea threatens to kill South Korea’s ex-president Park Geun-Hye: report

North Korea threatened to impose the death penalty on the South Korea’s former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un

AFP
Park Geun-hye, former president of South Korea (centre) is escorted by a prison officer as she arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, on 22 June. Photo: Bloomberg
Seoul: North Korea threatened on Wednesday to “impose the death penalty” on the South’s former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un.

Park had “pushed forward” a supposed plan by Seoul’s intelligence services to eliminate the North’s leadership, Pyongyang’s security ministry and prosecutors said in a statement carried by its official Korean Central News Agency.

“We declare at home and abroad that we will impose death penalty on traitor Park Geun Hye,” it said.

