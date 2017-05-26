Shashi Tharoor files defamation case against Arnab Goswami

Shashi Tharoor has also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2 crore. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/HT

New Delhi: Congress politician Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed a defamation case in the Delhi high court against senior television journalist Arnab Goswami over airing of alleged defamatory remarks by the latter’s Republic TV with regard to the death of Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.

“Pleased to confirm this story. We filed (the defamation case) today. Had enough of his campaign of calumny,” Tharoor tweeted.

The petition filed by advocate Gaurav Gupta sought a permanent injunction against the channel from reporting or broadcasting any news regarding Sunanda Pushkar’s death until investigations are complete. Tharoor also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2 crore.

The case is likely to be heard by the court on 29 May.