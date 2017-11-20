YSR Congress aiming for 20 million members before 2019 Andhra elections

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a supporter. After initiating a membership drive called ‘YSR Kutumbam’ programme a few months ago, the party claims to have 9.3 million members already. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: The YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh is aiming to draft 20 million members before the 2019 assembly elections.

After initiating a membership drive called ‘YSR Kutumbam’ programme a few months ago, the party claims to have 9.3 million members already.

Party officials said that a string of programmes have been adopted to reach the target in the coming days, especially through YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 3,000 km, six-month padayatra (walkathon), which began on 6 November from his native village in YSR district.

According to the YSRCP head office in Hyderabad, the party received more than 150,000 membership requests through its ‘YSR Kutumbam’ programme.

Anyone interested in joining the party has to give a ‘missed call’ to the number 9121091210 and they are deemed to have become a YSRCP member.

“Along the route of the padayatra, we have identified about six gathering points in each place where workers will encourage people to give ‘missed calls’ to the number,” said a YSRCP leader, who did not want to be identified.