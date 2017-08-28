Doklam standoff ends: What the Chinese media is saying

India and China have agreed to speedy disengagement on the Dokalam plateau in Bhutan, ending a military face-off lasting almost three months. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The over two month Doklam standoff between India and China has ended. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that “expeditious disengagement of border personnel” has been agreed to at the face-off site, and is ongoing.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, vowed to continue to patrol the disputed area, according to Chinese media. Here is what the Chinese media is saying about the development:

■ Global Times: “The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed Monday that India has removed its trespassing troops from China’s territory on the Doklam Plateau... China has used multiple diplomatic channels to engage with India and also conducted effective military measures to safeguard its sovereignty and legal rights.”

■ ECNS: “China and India have agreed to end the standoff in the Donglang area of both countries’ border, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, India has withdrawn border personnel at the face off site at Donglang. The Foreign Ministry also said that China will continue to protect its territorial sovereignty.”

■ China Daily: “The Chinese government attaches great importance to developing neighborly and friendly relations with India... China expects India to honor historical treaties and agreements as well as the basic principles of international law.”

■ South China Morning Post: “In an earlier position paper, China said that at the peak of the crisis, up to 400 Indian soldiers and two bulldozers were engaged in the confrontation. The withdrawal comes a week ahead of a BRICS summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will play host to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the three other major emerging economies.”

■ Shanghaiist: “India has historically been closely allied to Bhutan, but in recent years China has sought to increase its own engagement with the tiny mountainous kingdom. That has fed into a broader competition for regional influence between the two Asian powers.”