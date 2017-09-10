Government to hold contest to assess impact of smart city projects

Under the Smart City Mission, ninety cities have so far been identified through three rounds of competition for implementing various projects. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: To measure the “quality” and “impact” of various ongoing smart city projects, the Centre will hold a contest carrying total prize money of Rs50 lakh, a senior official said.

The housing and urban affairs ministry has circulated a concept note and guidelines on ‘India Smart Cities Awards Contest, 2017’ to all States and Union Territories. “The contest is aimed at recognising and rewarding cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote the goals of the Smart City Mission, including enhancement in quality of life of citizens,” the official said.

Evaluation criteria include “impact, innovation and scalability/replicability” in other areas of the city, he added. Under the ‘Project Awards’ category, excellence will be awarded in various categories such as ‘Improving Governance’, ‘Social Aspects’, ‘Culture and Economy’, ‘Environment impact’, ‘Transportation and Mobility’ and ‘Water and Sanitation’.

Best performers in each of the categories will be awarded with Rs5 lakh each and a scroll. All projects that will be completed by 1 April, 2018 will be eligible for participating in the contest. Awards will be presented on 25 June next year, marking the third anniversary of the launch of the Smart City Mission.

Under the Smart City Mission, ninety cities have so far been identified through three rounds of competition for implementing various projects. A total investment of Rs1.91 lakh crore has been proposed by these 90 cities.