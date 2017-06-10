Donald Trump said to plan first meeting as president with Vladimir Putin in July

The meeting will come amid widening attention to an investigation into whether Donald Trump associates colluded with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Photo: AP

Washington: Donald Trump will hold his first meeting as president with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July at the annual Group of 20 summit of leaders of major economies in Germany, an administration official said.

The meeting will come amid widening attention to an investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The administration official told reporters travelling aboard Air Force One on Friday that Trump expects to meet with Putin during the July trip, which will include a stop in Warsaw. Bloomberg