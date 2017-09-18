MP govt comes under renewed pressure after Rajasthan writes off farmers’ loans

The Aam Kisan Union has demanded that the entire farm debt of Rs83,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh be forgiven by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Photo: Hindustan Times

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has come under renewed pressure from farmers’ groups to write off farm loans after neighbouring Rajasthan declared the sop last week.

Before Rajasthan, two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states—Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra—have rolled out loan waivers. Farm organizations in Madhya Pradesh have resumed the agitation for waiver even as the BJP government under Chouhan has taken initiatives to reduce the difference between the cost of production and remunerative prices for farm produce.

Last week saw the Aam Kisan Union resume its agitation in Harda, home to one of the largest agriculture markets in the state. Sunil Golya, a founder-member, said the farmers in Madhya Pradesh were puzzled by the Chouhan government’s attitude.

“Chouhan and BJP in Madhya Pradesh seem to be practising a policy which is at variance with their own counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan which have declared farm loan waiver. In fact, it should have been declared in Madhya Pradesh in June itself when our protest started. Farmers’ grievances are the same in all these states, yet Chouhan is handing out piecemeal sops which also lack substance,” Golya said.

In June when a farmers’ protest in Mandsaur turned violent and six farmers died in police firing, a stunned Chouhan, who had till then carefully cultivated the image of a farmer-friendly chief minister, announced a slew of measures including a state-level commission for agriculture costs and prices (CACP) on the lines of the central CACP to determine minimum support prices of farm produce. Chouhan followed up on this initiative by announcing that buying farm produce below the minimum support prices (MSP) would be considered a crime.

In early September, Chouhan rolled out a Mukhyamantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana or Chief Minister’s Price Deficit Financing Scheme under which the state government would deposit the difference between the market price and the MSP for eight crops, directly into the bank accounts of the farmers if the market price is lower than the MSP.

“These measures do not mean anything for farmers because a state government cannot determine the MSP in the first place. The state is obligated to buy farm produce at MSP but the refusal to buy farm produce at MSP is one of the root causes of the farm crisis in Madhya Pradesh,” said Kedar Sirohi, a founder-member of the Aam Kisan Union.

The union also alleges that the price deficit financing scheme targets only eight crops, mostly oilseeds, and enterprising farmers who might grow horticulture or medicinal plants—an emerging cropping pattern in central and western Madhya Pradesh—would not be covered by the scheme. The state government has said that it may consider extending the scheme to horticulture and other crops in 2018.

“The crisis is now and farmers need money for the rabi season. None of these initiatives is providing immediate monetary relief to the farmers,” Golya said.

A cooperation department official in Bhopal, who requested anonymity because he did not want to talk about loan waiver on record before the state government takes a decision, said the total size of agriculture debts in Madhya Pradesh was around Rs83,000 crore. Of this, the cooperative banks accounted for Rs29,000 crore. The official said the government, if at all it decides on a waiver, may declare a scheme for 28% of the state’s 8.2 million farmers who have been declared defaulters by the banks. “It would be somewhat on the lines of the scheme declared in Maharashtra to bring these farmers back into the institutional credit system,” the official said.

The Aam Kisan Union has demanded that the entire farm debt of Rs83,000 crore be forgiven. “There have been two partial loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh during the Congress and BJP rule. Each of these waivers targeted only the loans taken from the cooperative banks. This time, we want the government to waive loans taken from other banks also,” Golya said.