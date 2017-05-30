India not ready to roll out GST from 1 July: West Bengal finance minister

Amit Mitra said he will continue to fight in the GST Council for reduction in rates and exemption of certain items. Photo: Indranil Bhowmik/Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday said the country was not ready yet to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 1 July. Mitra, who is the chairman of the empowered committee of state finance ministers, said “rules and forms” of the GST are not ready yet and that its introduction should be delayed.

Over 40% of so-called “suvidha” providers have not even started to test the network, he added.

Mitra said he will continue to fight in the GST Council for reduction in rate and exemption of certain items such as footwear priced at less than Rs500, cashew nuts, films and single-screen theatres because the rates proposed will seriously impact businesses across India, not just in West Bengal.

West Bengal, however, has not planned to move the GST bill in the state assembly yet. Partha Chatterjee, the minister for parliamentary affairs, said the state would decide on moving the bill after the issues raised by Mitra over proposed taxes are dealt with in the GST Council.