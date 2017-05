Union finance minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Santosh Gangwar and reneue secretary Hasmukh Adhia during the 14th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at SKICC in Srinagar. Photo: S. Irfan/PTI

Srinagar: The all-powerful goods and service tax (GST) Council on Friday finalised tax rates for services under the GST regime, scheduled to kick-in from 1 July.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac said there will be four rates for services at 5, 12, 18 and 28%, similar to tax slabs for goods.