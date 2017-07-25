Ram Nath Kovind sworn in as 14th President of India

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday was sworn in as the 14th President of India by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar.

“I am honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India and am grateful for this responsibility. I will carry out my responsibilities with all humility. I feel privileged to walk on the same path as our previous Presidents. I bow to the 125 crore citizens of this great nation and promise to stay true to the trust they have bestowed on me,” President Kovind said after taking oath.

The ceremony held in the central hall of Parliament was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee, vice-president Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, cabinet ministers, governors and chief ministers of various states.

“Coming here to central hall has brought so many memories. I have been a member of Parliament and in this central hall, I have held discussions with a lot of you. Sometimes we agreed while other times there were differences but we learned to respect each other and that is the beauty of democracy,” he said.

President Kovind was nominated for the post by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and got support from various regional parties. Kovind, former Governor of Bihar, won an election against opposition party’s candidate and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar last week.

“Our country has great diversity; it is what makes us unique. It is now time to show the world what we are capable of. We need to build an India that is an economic leader as well as a moral exemplar. An India that will provide equality of opportunity will be the India of the 21st century,” Kovind said.