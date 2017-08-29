Brics Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi to visit China from 3-5 September

(Left to right) A file photo of Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma during the BRICS Summit in Goa on 16 October 2016. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the 9th annual summit of Brics in the southeast China’s coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian Province on from 3-5 September 2017.

Brics comprises five countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Modi’s attendance at the upcoming Brics summit comes a day after India and China declared the end to the Doklam standoff. According to a statement released on Monday by the Indian ministry of external affairs, both sides have agreed to “expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site”.