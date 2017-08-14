Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 08 57 AM IST

China’s economy slips as factory output, investment slow

The pace of China’s economic expansion slumped, as factory output and investment moderated last month amid the government’s push to tighten financial regulation
Xiaoqing Pi
China’s economy faces headwinds this year as the effects of deleveraging and industrial capacity cuts kick in. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economy faces headwinds this year as the effects of deleveraging and industrial capacity cuts kick in. Photo: Bloomberg

Beijing: The pace of China’s economic expansion dialled back a notch, as factory output and investment moderated last month amid the government’s push to tighten financial regulation and reduce leverage.

The economy faces headwinds this year as the effects of deleveraging and industrial capacity cuts kick in. With cooling property markets and uncertainty in the trade outlook, policy makers may refrain from tightening too aggressively to keep growth humming.

“Chinese tech manufacturers are ramping up production,” analysts at Moody’s Corp. wrote in a recent note. “The main downside risk is heavy industry, which may be feeling the effects of the housing slowdown in major cities.” Bloomberg

First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 08 57 AM IST
Topics: China China economy Factory output Investment Growth

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share