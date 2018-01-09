Niti Aayog starts public consultation to promote zero emission mobility

The Niti Aayog in its draft policy asks what revenue-neutral fiscal incentives/policies should be adopted to promote EV adoption along with incentives like free parking, registration fee waivers and dedicated lanes.

New Delhi: The government think tank Niti Aayog has initiated public consultation on plans to promote zero emission mobility, with a stress on electric vehicles.

The draft policy is in line with the objective to ensure that by 2030 all new vehicles will have zero emission. Under the draft, the government has sought comments on the potential of transformative mobility technologies such as electric vehicle, fuel cell technology and strong hybrids for India’s domestic needs and to become a hub of exports of zero emission vehicles. However, the draft policy pitches strongly for electric vehicles (EV).

Interestingly, Niti Aayog member V.K. Saraswat said last week that India’s transportation architecture should comprise of fuel mix and the entire transportation system of a country could not rely on just one form of energy —electricity. He batted for hybrid cars which run on methanol and ethanol.

But the draft policy—Future of Mobility—doesn’t talk or take into account infrastructure required for methanol-based transportation system.

The Niti Aayog in its draft policy asks what revenue-neutral fiscal incentives/policies should be adopted to promote EV adoption along with incentives like free parking, registration fee waivers and dedicated lanes.

The policy paper released for comments is trying to explore potential of zero emission for all classes of vehicles including cars, buses, three-wheelers, auto, scooters, trucks, etc. It comprises a 12-point agenda including manufacturing, regulatory reforms/amendments, integration of renewable energy and energy demand for e-mobility, skill development considerations, recycling and scrapping of end of life vehicles and potential industrial impacts to name a few.