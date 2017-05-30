Six BSF men injured during firing practise in Rajasthan

File photo. Officials said one of the critically injured personnel will be air lifted to a hospital in Jodhpur. Photo: Hindustan Times

Jaisalmer: Six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were on Tuesday injured during mortar firing practice near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border.

The incident took place at about 8:30am when a 51mm mortar fell short of its target at the forces’ firing range in Kishangarh. The six personnel suffered injuries due to the blast of the ammunition out of which two are critical, a senior BSF officer said. The troops were participating in a firing exercise.

Officials said one of the critically injured personnel will be air lifted to a hospital in Jodhpur while others are being treated in Jaisalmer. This is the second such incident in Jaisalmer this year after four personnel were injured in similar circumstances in March.

Few days after the March incident, six men of the paramilitary were injured in similar circumstances during mortar firing exercise in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. The BSF is deployed in Rajasthan as part of its task to guard the India-Pakistan international border.