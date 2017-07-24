14 hydro power projects stare at Rs25,594 crore cost overrun

New Delhi: Fourteen under-construction hydro power projects of above 25 MW have been stalled due to various reasons, leading to cost overrun of Rs25,593.78 crore, the government said on Monday.

“As of 1 July 2017, there are 14 under-construction hydro power projects (above 25 MW), totalling 5,055 MW, which are stalled due to various reasons,” Union power minister Piyush Goyal said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The cost overrun due to these stalled projects, as calculated by the Central Electricity Authority, is Rs25,593.78 crore, the minister said.

With regard NHPC’s 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower project, there is cost overrun of Rs11,149.8 crore. In the case of 400 MW Maheshwar hydel project, the figure is Rs5,223.7 crore, Goyal said.

The Teesta Stage-VI project has seen cost build-up of Rs4,258.9 crore, the minister added.