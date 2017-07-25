Donald Trump hails Jared Kushner for ‘proving’ Russian links wrong

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised his son-in-law Jared Kushner for “proving” that he “did not collude” with the Russians and mocked opponents by saying that his 11-year-old son could be their next target.

“Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11-year- old Barron Trump!” Trump tweeted.

His tweet came hours before Kushner was scheduled to appear before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to respond to their questions on his relationship with the Russians.

Yesterday, Kushner, who is also the Senior Advisor to the President, submitted a 11-page statement to the Committee and appeared before its researchers in a close door setting.

Later, in remarks to the media at the White House, Kushner said he had done no wrong.

“Let me be very clear, I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses, and I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information,” Kushner had said.

He said when his father-in-law decided to run for president and he served his campaign in the best manner he could, because he believes in Trump and his ability to improve the lives of all Americans.

“And now, serving the president and the people of the United States has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime. I am so grateful for the opportunity to work on important matters such as the Middle East peace and reinvigorating America’s innovative spirit. Every day, I come to work with enthusiasm and excitement for what can be,” Kushner said.

“I have not sought the spotlight. First in business, and now in public service, I have always focused on setting and achieving goals and have left it to others to work on media and public perception,” he added.

The senior White House advisor said he has been consistently saying that he was eager to share any information he has with the investigating bodies ever since the allegations were raised against him.

“The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign,” Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, said.

The White House earlier said Trump was very proud of Kushner. “The President was very proud of Jared for voluntarily going to the Hill and being very transparent with every interaction that he’s had,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters onboard the Air Force One yesterday.

“He (Trump) thought Jared did a great job and was very glad that he was able to go through that process and lay everything out and I think show the members of that committee, as well as everybody else, what a witch hunt and hoax this whole thing is,” she said.

However, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) termed Kushner claiming to be transparent by going to the Senate was “laughable”. “Once again, the Trump team is laughably trying to redefine transparency as disclosing information after you have been caught lying,” DNC deputy communications director Adrienne Watson said. “Kushner’s clearance should be denied and he should lose his job,” he said.