Heavy pre-monsoon showers lash Nashik, 3 killed in lightning

Nashik city and the talukas of Malegaon, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Nandgaon and Niphad in the district experienced heavy pre-monsoon showers. Photo: AP

Nashik: Three persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents of lightning strike amid heavy rains and thunderstorm in Nashik district. Eight houses were damaged and nearly 12 cattle also died in different talukas of the district after heavy rains on Saturday, a person at the collector’s office in Nashik said.

Nashik city and the talukas of Malegaon, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Nandgaon and Niphad in the district experienced heavy pre-monsoon showers, leading to water-logging and disruption of power supply at various places.

Samadhan Sumrao (30) and Sunanda Gaikwad (32), from different villages in Malegaon, and Vithal Ughade (25), from Igatpuri, were killed after lightning struck them. A woman also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to Malegaon civil hospital, the person from the collector’s office said.

Rains caused flooding of roads and farms at various places. Eight houses were damaged in Malegaon due to the heavy downpour. In Nashik city, a mobile tower, installed atop a building in Govind Nagar locality, collapsed due to gusty winds and rain. No one was injured in the incident, though some damage to the building was reported. Besides, a tree got uprooted on ITI-CIDCO road in the city, the police said.

Due to heavy rains, power supply was disrupted for several hours in the city and adjoining places but was restored late Saturday night, the person from the collector’s office said.

Nashik city received 30mm rain, Igatpuri 30mm, Dindori 22mm, Trimbakeshwar 42mm, Malegaon 45mm, Nandgaon 36mm, Yeola12 mm and Sinnar10mm, as per official data.