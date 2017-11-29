MLC bypoll: BJP not to back Narayan Rane, signals truce with Shiv Sena

The MLC bypoll was necessitated after Narayan Rane quit his legislative council seat on leaving the Congress in September. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has signalled a truce with its ally Shiv Sena regarding the 7 December byelection for a single legislative council seat by refusing to back former Congress leader Narayan Rane’s candidature.

Instead, the BJP has fielded state unit vice-president Prasad Lad after Shiv Sena—which is dead set against Rane entering the legislature—assured that it would support the former’s candidate.

The byelection was necessitated after Rane quit his legislative council seat on leaving the Congress party in September. He has since formed the Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha, which has declared support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Maharashtra has a bicameral legislature, with a legislative assembly elected directly, and a legislative council elected indirectly.

A senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister, said another reason for the party fielding Lad, a former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, is to strengthen BJP in Mumbai against the Shiv Sena.

“While we did not want to give the Shiv Sena an alibi to gang up with the Congress and NCP against Rane, Lad’s candidature is part of our long-term strategy to wrest political control of Mumbai from the Shiv Sena,” the BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

He said since Lad belonged to Mumbai where the Shiv Sena continues to be stronger than BJP, his entry into legislative politics would help the BJP get an edge over the Sena in Mumbai ahead of the next general elections.

Lad is also close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the affidavit he filed along with his nomination for the byelection, Lad, a businessman, declared assets of Rs210 crore.

The Congress has fielded Dilip Mane for the seat and the NCP has lent its support to its nominee.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan indicated on Monday that the Shiv Sena could still create “some miracle” in the election. “The Shiv Sena, despite being in the government, has been very critical of the BJP on a number of issues including farm distress and farm loan waiver. The bypoll could reflect this and there could be a secret arrow that influences the outcome,” Chavan said. The bow and arrow is the Shiv Sena’s election symbol.

Last week, BJP sent two senior leaders—Maharashtra revenue and PWD minister Chandrakant Patil and education minister Vinod Tawde—to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and seek his party’s support.

Before this, the Sena had cautioned the BJP against backing Rane, a former Shiv Sainik who was expelled in 2005.

With the BJP fielding Lad and the Sena assuring him of its support, the saffron combine looks invincible on paper. Members of the legislative assembly are voters in this byelection. In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP has 122 members and the Sena 63. The Congress has 42 and the NCP 41, thus falling way short of the half-way mark of 145.

With the BJP backing Lad, Rane’s induction into the state cabinet looks uncertain. While Fadnavis has spoken about a cabinet reshuffle a few times recently and also hinted at Rane’s entry, the former Maharashtra chief minister may have to wait till June next year when the next round of elections to the Maharashtra legislative council will take place.

Rane, who on Monday told reporters that he had faith in Fadnavis’s assurance, said if the BJP had backed his candidature, he would have ensured votes from the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.