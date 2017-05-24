Punjab Class 10 results: Education dept transfers 60 officers over poor show

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh issues strict instructions to the education minister to prepare a blueprint for raising the standard of education in the state. Photo: Hindustan Times

Chandigarh: The Punjab education department on Tuesday transferred 60 education officers here, hours after chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed dismay over the poor Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10 exam result.

An official spokesperson of the department said education officers of several districts, including Faridkot, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, were transferred. Inderjit Singh has been transferred and posted as deputy director and given additional charge of DPI (elementary education) while Jagtar Singh Kularia has been posted as deputy director (elementary education). Dharam Singh has been posted as deputy director with additional charge of director (administration), he said.

Taking a serious view of the poor Class X Board exam results, Singh on Tuesday issued strict instructions to the education minister to prepare a blueprint for raising the standard of education in the state. The chief minister also directed the finance department to make available necessary funds to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister spoke to education minister Aruna Chaudhary to express dismay over the shocking 15-point dip in students’ performance in the PSEB class X exam in which over 40% of the students have failed.

While speaking at an interactive session with state industry representatives here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that he had sought a report from the education department in this regard within a week. About 57% students passed the 10th exam result which was declared on Monday.