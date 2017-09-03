Hardeep Singh Puri: Diplomacy goes political

Hardeep Singh Puri’s diplomatic career has seen him hold important positions in Brazil, Japan and Sri Lanka amongst other countries. Photo: PIB

New Delhi: When it comes to politics, the lure for those who have served in the Indian Foreign Service remains very strong. From Natwar Singh to Mani Shankar Aiyer to Brajesh Mishra, the list of diplomats who went onto have important political careers are long.

Hardeep Singh Puri, who served as India’s permanent representative to the United Nations in 2014, was sworn in today as a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government’s third cabinet re-shuffle since their win in 2014.

A student of Delhi University’s Hindu College, Puri began his professional life as an academic at DU’s St. Stephen’s college.

In fact, he and Union Minister Arun Jaitley go back a long way. Puri’s diplomatic career has seen him hold important positions in Brazil, Japan and Sri Lanka amongst other countries.

In a 2014 interview to Rediff, after joining the BJP, Puri had blamed the United Progressive Alliance’s 10 years in power for undermining of institutions, bad economic performance and corruption.

He was of the view that under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, India will be able to regain its “rightful place in the community of nations.”