Congress, JDS coming closer ahead of 2018 Karnataka elections?

Though Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda have exchanged harsh words, they have mellowed in recent weeks. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: When Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda complemented the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka last week for what he called its largely corruption-free record, he wasn’t trying to rekindle any lost love between the two leaders. Rather, his words indicate the two parties are steering clear of attacking each other heading into next year’s assembly elections.

Analysts say that the camaraderie—or non-confrontational approach at the very least—between the two parties suggest the option of a post-poll alliance was open. More importantly it is about uniting against a common enemy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Though Deve Gowda’s son H.D. Kumaraswamy is also a chief ministerial aspirant and has kept up the attacks on the Congress, the two parties have observed a fair degree of restraint when it comes to attacking each other, despite a history of turbulent ties.

Siddaramaiah grew politically while in JDS and rose to become deputy chief minister but left the party and turned against his mentor Deve Gowda after being denied a chance to become the chief minister. Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst and professor at the Karnatak University, says Siddaramaiah, whose popularity has soared in recent months, has since cemented his status as one of the tallest political personalities in Karnataka.

Though Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda have exchanged harsh words including former’s barb that JDS can only dream of coming to power in the state, they have mellowed in recent weeks.

Sandeep Shastri, political scientist and pro-vice chancellor of Jain University, says that the two parties have ideological and personal differences but are bound by their common enmity to BJP.

Congress and JDS tied up in the Bengaluru municipal council to deny BJP (which won the majority seats) to retain power in 2015. But JDS also has formed a coalition with BJP in the legislative council, the upper house of the Karnataka legislature.

JDS and BJP formed a coalition in 2006 to come to power in Karnataka, but fell out bitterly, with the gap between them widening in the last decade.

However, JDS is taking no chances, having carried out extensive work to try and win a majority in the 2018 assembly elections, which in turn is likely to provide a clearer view on which way the state would go in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

But JDS has not been able to shake off a reputation for practising opportunistic politics, often called ‘kingmakers’ for its ability to swing power. It bagged 40 seats in the 2013 elections but was reduced to third place as Congress stormed to power with 122 seats. Analysts say Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda are tactful coalition builders—a quintessential quality for politics in Karnataka, which does not have a long history of pre-poll alliances. Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda had set aside their differences last year around September, during the peak of the Cauvery water-sharing crisis.

But, Shastri added, “While their coming together is to deal with a common opponent, once that is done, there is very little that binds the two parties together.”