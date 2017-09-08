Hurricane Irma will ‘devastate’ the US: report

View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Carribean on 7 September 2017. Photo: Reuters

Washington: The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said US officials were preparing a massive response to Hurricane Irma, which is set to hit Florida as early as Saturday.

“Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the US in either Florida or some of the southeastern states,” FEMA administrator Brock Long said at a news briefing on Friday.

He warned that parts of Florida would be out of electricity for days if not longer and that more than 100,000 people may need shelter. Reuters