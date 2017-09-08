Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 05 46 PM IST

Hurricane Irma will ‘devastate’ the US: report

US Federal Emergency Management Agency head warns Florida would be out of electricity for days and more than 100,000 people may need shelter due to Irma
David Shepardson
View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Carribean on 7 September 2017. Photo: Reuters
View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten Dutch part of Saint Martin island in the Carribean on 7 September 2017. Photo: Reuters

Washington: The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said US officials were preparing a massive response to Hurricane Irma, which is set to hit Florida as early as Saturday.

“Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the US in either Florida or some of the southeastern states,” FEMA administrator Brock Long said at a news briefing on Friday.

He warned that parts of Florida would be out of electricity for days if not longer and that more than 100,000 people may need shelter. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 05 46 PM IST
Topics: Hurricane Irma US Irma Federal Emergency Management Agency Florida

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share