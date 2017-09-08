Hurricane Irma will ‘devastate’ the US: report
US Federal Emergency Management Agency head warns Florida would be out of electricity for days and more than 100,000 people may need shelter due to Irma
Washington: The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said US officials were preparing a massive response to Hurricane Irma, which is set to hit Florida as early as Saturday.
“Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the US in either Florida or some of the southeastern states,” FEMA administrator Brock Long said at a news briefing on Friday.
He warned that parts of Florida would be out of electricity for days if not longer and that more than 100,000 people may need shelter. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 05 46 PM IST
