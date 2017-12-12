NCPCR welcomes ban on condom ads on TV between 6 am and 10 pm

A file photo of I&B minister Smriti Irani. In an advisory to all television channels on Monday, the I&B ministry had asked channels to show condom ads only between 10 pm and 6 am. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday welcomed the order of the government asking television channels not to air condom advertisement between 6 am and 10 pm.

In an advisory to all television channels on Monday, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry had asked channels to restrict condom advertisements to late night between 10 pm and 6 am. “We have received complaints regarding condom advertisements showing inappropriate content. We welcome the decision of the government,” NCPCR chairperson Stuti Kacker told PTI.

The ministry said that it was brought to its notice that some channels carry advertisements of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent, especially for children.

It referred to Rule 7 (7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994, which says, “No advertisement which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner shall not be carried in the cable service”.

It also cited Rule 7 (8) which states that “indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements”.

TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms, which are for a particular age group, and could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children, the advisory read.