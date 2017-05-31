Per capita income rises 9.7% to Rs1.03 lakh in FY17

In 2015-16, the rate of growth of the country’s per capita net income stood at 7.4%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s per capita income grew by 9.7% to Rs1,03,219 in 2016-17 from Rs94,130 a year ago. In 2015-16, the rate of growth of the country’s per capita net income stood at 7.4%.

“The per capita income at current prices during 2016-17 is estimated to have attained a level of Rs1,03,219 as compared to the estimates for the year 2015-16 of Rs94,130 showing a rise of 9.7%,” an official release said.

The data forms part of the ‘Provisional Estimates of Annual National Income 2016-17 and Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product 2016-17’ released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today.

Per capita income is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.

In real terms (at 2011-12 prices), per capita income in 2016-17 rose 5.7% to Rs82,269, against Rs77,803 a year ago. The rate of growth in real terms was, however, slower than 6.8% in the preceding year.

The country’s Gross National Income (GNI) at 2011-12 prices was estimated at Rs120.35 lakh crore during 2016-17, against Rs112.46 lakh crore a year ago.

“In terms of growth rates, the gross national income is estimated to have risen by 7% during 2016-17, in comparison to the growth rate of 8% in 2015-16,” it added.