GST anti-profiteering authority gets Cabinet approval

New Delhi: A day after notifying substantial reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates for over 200 items, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the establishment of the much-anticipated National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) to ensure that benefits of such tariff cuts are passed on to consumers.

The “anti-profiteering” measures will provide an institutional mechanism to ensure that the full benefits of input tax credits and GST rate cuts flow to the consumers. This institutional framework comprises the National Anti-profiteering Authority, a Standing Committee, Screening Committees in every state and the Directorate General of Safeguards in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

The National Anti-profiteering Authority will be headed by a senior officer of the level of secretary to the central government with four technical members from the centre and states. A selection panel led by cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha has already started consultation with states to finalize the members of the panel.

The authority will have a sunset date of two years from the date on which the chairman assumes charge. The chairman and the four members of the authority have to be less than 62 years.

The finance ministry said this is “one more measure aimed at reassuring consumers that government is fully committed to take all possible steps to ensure the benefits of implementation of GST in terms of lower prices of the goods and services reach them”.

Affected consumers who feel the benefit of commensurate reduction in prices is not being passed on when they purchase any goods or services may apply for relief to the Screening Committee in the particular state. However, in case the incident of profiteering relates to an item of mass impact with “All-India” ramification, the application may be directly made to the Standing Committee.

After forming a prima facie view that there is an element of profiteering, the Standing Committee shall refer the matter for detailed investigation to the Director General of Safeguards, CBEC, which will report its findings to the National Anti-profiteering Authority.

In turn if the NAA confirms there is a necessity to apply anti-profiteering measures, it will step in and ask businesses that have not passed on full benefits of GST rate cuts to consumers to refund it with interest. If the undue benefit cannot be passed on to the recipient, it can be ordered to be deposited in the Consumer Welfare Fund. In rare cases, a profiteering business could lose its GST registration too.

At the 23rd GST Council meeting held in Guwahati last week, the government decided to make major tax cuts, including by shifting 177 items from the highest slab of 28% to the 18% slab. It also decided to lower the tax rate on 54 other items.

The top GST rate of 28% is now restricted to luxury and demerit goods like pan masala, aerated water and beverages, cigars and cigarettes, tobacco products, cement, paints, perfumes, air-conditioners, dish washers, washing machines, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, cars and two-wheelers, and aircraft and yachts.

The provisions of penalty for making excessive profiteering and even cancellation of registration of such taxpayers will certainly help in achieving the objective of establishing this body, said Aditya Singhania, deputy general manager for GST at Taxmann, a publisher on taxation and corporate laws.

“The measure will certainly keep a check on inflation as it will help in monitoring the prices of the products for which rate cuts have been made,” he added.