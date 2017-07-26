Telangana jails may take in 2,000 convicts from overcrowded prisons in other states

Hyderabad: With an eye on boosting state revenues, Telangana’s prisons department is contemplating an offer to accommodate in its jails about 2,000 convicts from overcrowded prisons in other states.

Telangana jails are holding 6,063 prisoners against their capacity of 6,848, and the numbers are expected to dip further, said Telangana state prisons department director general V.K. Singh.

“We are running a number of social welfare programmes, through which we ensure that those convicted do not repeat their offences. So the number of convicts has come down over the last three years. Once the fluctuation of the number of prisoners stabilizes in a year’s time, we will send the proposal to the Telangana government,” Singh said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Singh said his department was looking at New Delhi’s Tihar jail and other overcrowded prisons in north India. “For example, Punjab has about 35,000 convicts in its jails, while it can hold just about 15,000. We are looking to accommodate convicts who are facing jail time for non-serious crimes,” he added.

“I got the idea after reading about Norway, which has also begun renting out its jails to other countries because they were empty. So I thought we could replicate the same model, as our occupancy is also decreasing, and since we are working to reduce it. The money earned will go to the state exchequer,” Singh explained, and added that his department expects to become self-sufficient by 2020.

Annual revenue of about Rs25 crore is expected to be generated through the plan. The prisons department is considering charging Rs10,000 per person per month for accommodating each out-of-state convict.