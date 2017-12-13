 Deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhaar to be extended - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 03 59 PM IST

Deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhaar to be extended

The government does away with the existing deadline of 31 December for linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar and PAN
Remya Nair
The move will provide temporary relief to crores of bank account holders who had not linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar. Photo: Kalpak Pathak/Hindustan Times
The move will provide temporary relief to crores of bank account holders who had not linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar. Photo: Kalpak Pathak/Hindustan Times

New Delhi: In line with its submission to the Supreme Court, the government on Wednesday did away with the existing deadline of 31 December for linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar and permanent account number (PAN).

This will provide temporary relief to crores of bank account holders who had not linked their bank accounts with the 12-digit unique identity number.

As per a notification in the official gazette, the government has extended the deadline to a date that will be notified later.

Last week, the income tax department had extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with the permanent account number to 31 March from 31 December.

To be sure, as per the changes notified under the prevention of the money laundering act, the bank account will cease to be operational in case of failure to furnish Aadhaar and PAN by the new date to be notified by the government. The account will become operational again only after the furnishing of documents.

First Published: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 03 57 PM IST
