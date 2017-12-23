Fodder scam verdict: Ram Vilas Paswan slams Lalu Prasad for claiming innocence

Ram Vilas Paswan, union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad for talking to media about his “innocence” in the fodder scam even as a CBI court was due to deliver its judgement in the case.

The special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce its verdict at 3pm Saturday in the fodder scam case in which Prasad, a former Bihar chief minister and union minister, is an accused.

“Whether he is acquitted or convicted, is for the court to decide. We do comment on it, but he is lecturing on the TV since morning even though the judgement is yet to be delivered,” Paswan told reporters in New Delhi.

Paswan, chief of NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), also hit out at Prasad alleging his involvement in corruption as union railway minister. “He used to be a big-shot in the railways but what did he do there? He just made (money),” he alleged.

Paswan, who is minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for the party’s “crucial” victory in the Himachal and Gujarat elections and predicted the National Democratic Alliance’s win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“There will be no opposition in 2019 because they have no issues. What will (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi tell about his party’s achievements in 2019,” he asked.

Paswan also claimed that unity among all opposition parties for 2019 elections was an “impossibility”, saying they cannot come together “even in seven lives”.

“The Congress protests alone in Parliament and no other party from the Opposition joins them. Those who cannot unite in Parliament, cannot do so outside it,” he added. Talking about his party, Paswan said the national executive of the LJP will be held in Delhi on March 11 next year. He said the LJP has been able to increase its membership to 50 lakh, and aims to have one crore members.