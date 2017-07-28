How Chinese media is viewing Ajit Doval’s meeting with Yang Jiechi

New Delhi: The first official meeting between top Indian and Chinese officials since the Doklam standoff took place on Thursday as national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met state councillor Yang Jiechi in an attempt to defuse border tensions that have built up for over a month in trijunction of India, China and Bhutan

Doval had a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Yang, who occupies a powerful and influential position in the state council.

While an article in the Global Times indicated that China would continue with a firm stance on Sikkim, Xinhua news agency released a commentary on the meeting, which sent out conciliatory signals, just before Doval plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Here is what the Chinese media has to say:

Global Times: The newspaper cited Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences confirming that China’s position will not change on Sikkim.

“China’s position will not change and the Indian government and media should abandon the illusion of using force to bully China into a compromise,” Hu Zhiyong was quoted as saying. If India refuses to withdraw its troops from Doklam, then the meeting would not be “meaningful” and China is also unlikely to further clarify its redline or even deliver an ultimatum to India, because China still want to offer India a chance for a peaceful solution, the report said

The report also cited Jin Canrong, associate dean of the department of international studies at the Renmin University of China, who accused India of provoking. “India believes China does not want to start a conflict with the outside world, and therefore it believes it can use force to provoke China and win the compromise it wants,” Jin was quoted as saying.

Xinhua News agency: The news agency spoke of the need to enhance mutual trust between the two countries because they are “not born rivals“. The comments released by the agency made a strong plea to avoid the possibility of a war. Most economies, including those in the West, will find themselves negatively affected by an India-China war in a globalised and intertwined world today, said the report. The recent border issue between the two countries shows a lack of strategic trust on the Indian side, added the report.